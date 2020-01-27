Arrests made after 2 separate Regina homicides

Police are investigating the deaths of three people over the weekend and two of the cases are confirmed to be homicides.



On Saturday, Jan. 25, Regina police were called to the 1200 block of Rae St. at around 7:37 p.m. CST for a report of a gunshot fired and an injured person.

Police arrived and found an injured man at the scene who was unresponsive. EMS attended and pronounced the man dead.

The Regina Police Service and Saskatchewan Coroner's Service concluded it was a homicide.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Isiah Trent Allary.

Police say Devon Wayne Cyr, 25, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition and failure to comply with a prohibition order. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Earlier in the weekend, there was another homicide, with the victim being a 23-year-old man.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of Wascana St. at about 1:30 a.m. on Friday, for a critically injured man.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead at around 1:41 a.m.

Police have identified him as 23-year-old Majok Agwait Majok from Regina.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder. He cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth is scheduled to appear in Youth Court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Regina police say a third person died over the weekend. They were called Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. to the 4400 block of Dewdney Avenue.

Police say they found a critically injured man. He was taken to hospital but died a few hours later.

The two weekend homicides are the city's second and third of 2020.

Regina's first homicide of 2020 was Keesha Cree Alexandra Bitternose, a 29-year-old woman from the George Gordon First Nation.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.