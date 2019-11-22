Regina police seek men accused of squatting, stealing, setting house on fire while owners on vacation

Regina Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help after thieves allegedly ransacked a house over several days and then set it on fire.

The alleged crimes took place from Oct. 12 to 15 at a house in the 2200 block of Rae Street.

The people who lived in the house were away on vacation to Disneyland at the time.

A pair of GoFundMe campaigns have been started for the family, generating more than $10,500 between them.

The Regina Fire Department believe a fire at this house in the 2200 block of Rae Street was deliberately set. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Police believe three suspects stayed in the house for several days, stealing property and ransacking the place, before starting the fire.

Police say two vehicles were also stolen, but have since been recovered.

One of the suspects in a Regina robbery and arson case. (Submitted Photo)

At one point the suspects travelled in a red, two-door Chevrolet car with a sunroof and large spoiler on the trunk.

One suspect is described as about 20, 5-foot-10 with a slender to medium build, short black hair and tattoos on his hands. He was pictured wearing a grey ball cap, Crooks and Castle long sleeve shirt, black pants and white Adidas runners.

One of the suspects was wearing a Tommy Hilfiger jacket. (Submitted Photo)

The second suspect is also about 20 and is about 5-foot-9 with a medium build, a moustache and short black hair. He was wearing a black ball cap with the letter D, a blue Hilfiger jacket with shoulder stripes, blue jeans and tan work boots.

The third suspect is described as in his 30's, 5-foot-10 with a medium build and tattoos on his arms and his left hand.

A third suspect is described as being in his late 30s. (Submitted Photo)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.