Regina police say thief smashed through dealership doors with car stolen from showroom

Regina police say someone appears to have broken into a car dealership, stolen a showroom car and driven it out through locked doors.

Officers were dispatched to the business, located on the 600 block of Winnipeg Street, early on Sunday morning.

There was extensive damage to the building. Police said investigators believe that someone drove a vehicle out through the locked showroom doors.

A red 2018 Subaru BRZ was stolen.

According to police, the owners have since secured the building.

Anyone with info is asked to call police.