Regina teens, 13 and 14, charged after alleged hit and run

Two Regina teens have been charged after an alleged hit and run on Dewdney Avenue and Robinson Street early this morning.



The two girls, aged 13 and 14, were allegedly the cause of a crash that sent two people to hospital.



Regina police said the teens exited the vehicle on Broad Street and Broadway Avenue after a minor property damage crash in the area, where they were detained by witnesses.



Police then took them into custody and charged them.



The 13-year-old faces 8 charges including impaired driving and failure to stop after an accident that caused bodily harm. The 14-year-old was charged with breaching probation.



Both teens have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.