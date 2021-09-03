Regina teenage boy knocked off bike in hit and run Wednesday: police

Regina police say a teenage boy was hit by a truck while riding his bike in northern Regina on Wednesday. Police are now looking for information on the incident.

The Regina Police Service says that at approximately 9:18 p.m. CST, officers were dispatched to the area of First Avenue and Winnipeg Street for a report of an injured cyclist.

Police arrived on scene and located a teenage boy who they say was injured and distraught. EMS was called to the scene.

Officers were told the victim was riding his bicycle north on Winnipeg Street at First Avenue when an older model truck turned east onto First Avenue and knocked the boy off his bike.

The truck reportedly continued to drive eastbound on First Avenue, dragging the bike behind it. The truck did not stop.

Police say the bike was later located in the 200 block of First Avenue East.

The victim was taken to hospital for assessment and treatment. Police say his injuries did not appear to be serious.

The Regina Police Service is asking anyone who may have witnessed this event, or has information or a video to assist police, to contact the service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).