Regina teen selected from students around the world for US School of Rock tour

A Regina teen lived his dream of touring as a rock star this summer.

17-year-old guitarist Jaxon Hicks was selected for one of seven School of Rock AllStar teams. Only one per cent of the organization's 60,000 students worldwide are chosen.

School of Rock, founded in Philadelphia, bills itself as the largest music education program in the world, teaching students music through lessons and performance. It has over 300 franchise-based locations.

"We're very proud of Jaxon. He's a very dedicated student. You can't get to this level without a lot of practice and his attendance here is always so good. He rarely misses," said Laurie Schultz, one of the franchise owners of School of Rock Regina.

Hicks said he found the courage to audition this year even though his first attempt last year didn't qualify him for a team.

After a long process of auditioning, he was selected for the North Atlantic AllStar Team, where after rehearsing with his newly formed band for three 12-hour days, he performed at venues across the east coast of the United States in July.

"It was a big, big, big, big, big change from what I was used to because New York is freaking awesome," said Hicks.

"It was like, 'wow, I just did this. I accomplished this.' This is like a major goal for me."

Jaxon Hicks performing on stage with other students from School of Rock Regina in one of their many performances throughout the year. (School of Rock Regina/Facebook)

The band took the stage at Toad's Place in Connecticut, Sonia in Massachusetts, the Met in Rhode Island, Debonair Music Hall in New Jersey and Amityville Music Hall and Brooklyn Bowl in New York.

"It's a big hit of adrenaline when you first go on stage," said Hicks.

"Then you hit your first notes, and it's like, 'wow, this is great,' especially in New York, because the energy there was incredible. We were supported by so many people and so many families and other School of Rock musicians."

Finding harmony in more ways than one

Inspired by his grandfather and watching musicians like Eric Johnson and Jimmy Page shred on stage, Hicks said he knew he wanted to play guitar. He said once he found School of Rock where he could learn and perform at local music venues, it felt like his dreams were coming true.

While Hicks said it was incredible to perform at the unique music venues in the New York area, the friendships he formed over the 10-day tour are ones that will last a lifetime.

"This was a game changer for me. Just knowing that there's these people in the world that have similar interests to me and are super, super talented at what they do. It's a big feeling and it's like, 'wow, I'm not alone in this.' It's great," said Hicks.

Hicks has already formed a band with other students from the school and said he plans on either attending a music school or working as a session guitarist.