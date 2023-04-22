Regina teen hockey captain beaming after scoring 10-second hat trick

Connor Bedard isn't the only young hockey player turning heads at Saskatchewan rinks lately — so is 13-year-old Regina U13A Falcons captain Grady Greenslade.

On March 12, Greenslade — who wears No. 5 — scored three goals within 10 seconds of game play in the second period of a regular season game in Balgonie, about 25 kilometres east of Regina.

"I remember on the first goal just getting the puck and ripping it. The second goal, it was a two-on-two, then we scored," he told CBC's The Morning Edition.

"Then, to be honest, with the third goal, I actually tried to pass it to my teammate but the goalie slid over early and [the puck] hit the blade of his skate and it bounced in."

That's when the crowd erupted into cheers.

"The whole team was excited — even on the bench. Five shifts after, people were still saying, 'Hey, good job, Grady!'" Greenslade said, adding that he's watched video of the hat trick more than a handful of times since.

"It's pretty cool LiveBarn got it [on video], because if they didn't, it would be pretty hard to believe."

Greenslade topped the game off with one more goal midway through the third period. ⁠The Falcons won 9-1. ⁠

"From my first goal to my last, it was really fun and exciting," he said.

Greenslade, who began playing hockey at five years old, said he made the switch from playing defence to forward last spring and has no plans to go back.

The teen's father, Jeff Greenslade, said it's been impressive to watch his son grow into the position and gel with his team.

"They counted on each other to carry the play, so to see not only Grady but the whole line get rewarded, that was pretty special," the dad said.

Greenslade said he tries to channel his hockey idol, Sidney Crosby, when he's on the ice.

However, he doesn't have his sights set on the NHL quite yet.

"I want to make it up to [U18 AAA], and depending on how much I've improved, I might keep on going. If I don't, then it might stop there," Greenslade said, noting that for right now he's just having fun.