Taxi thief threatened to kill driver: Regina police

A Regina woman facing numerous charges in connection with the theft of a cab on Saturday had threatened the driver with death, police said Sunday.

Police say they responded to the theft of the taxi in the 1100 block of Angus Street early on Saturday. The accused, 32, had threatened the driver, who fled, police say. She then drove off with the cab and evaded police attempting a traffic stop.

After crashing into several stores the cab finally got stuck on a stairway in the Cornwall Centre where police made the arrest.

This photo, sent to CBC by a woman who says her son works a night shift at the Cornwall Centre, shows damage to the downtown Regina mall's 11th Avenue entrance. Regina police the driver of a stolen cab crashed into multiple businesses, including the downtown mall, early on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Submitted by Elizabeth Simmons)

Charges against the woman include:

Robbery.

Evading police.

Dangerous driving.

Mischief over $5,000 x 4.

Mischief under $5,000.

Impaired operation.

Refusing to comply with a demand.

Failing to comply with an undertaking x 2

She is scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Dec. 18 at 9:30 a.m.