Gas prices drop to pre-carbon tax level in Regina
Average price was about $1.18 per litre in Regina on Monday
Gasoline prices in Regina have dropped back to down to where they were before the federal carbon tax came into effect.
According to the Gasbuddy.com website, on Monday, a litre of regular gas was going for about $1.18 at many Regina stations.
That's the same price gas was going for on March 30 — the day before the carbon tax came into effect and pump prices went up by more than four cents.
In the days that followed, prices continued to rise, peaking at $1.29 on April 14.
Then the cost began to drop, at least in Regina.
On Monday, GasBuddy.com reported the $1.18 average price, but also noted some stations were at $1.12 per litre.
But other parts of the province haven't been so lucky.
In Saskatoon the average cost was slightly above $1.27 per litre on Monday, with the lowest price ringing in at just under $1.21 per litre according to the gas price website.
Meanwhile, the national average on Monday was $1.31 per litre.
