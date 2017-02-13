STARS Air Ambulance, Girl Guides among 7 organizations not recommended for Regina tax exemptions

The Girl Guides of Canada and STARS Air Ambulance are among a group of organizations who have applied to the City of Regina for a tax exemption but are not recommended for approval.

Thirty organizations submitted a request to the city, according to documents from the city's finance and administration committee. The exemption would be contingent on the province approving the education portion of the property tax levies where required.

There are seven organizations not recommended for approval:

Wascana Rhythmic Gymnastics Club

Girl Guides of Canada

Highland Curling Club

Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association

Redeemed Christian Church of God, Love Assembly

Regina Trades and Skills Centre

STARS

If denied, they would collectively be denied $185,887 in exemptions, the documents say.

The reasons why the recommendation for denial is made is because the organizations do not comply with one or more principles as outlined in the city's Non-Profit Tax Exemption Policy, specifically principles three and four.

Principle 3 states that any organization making an application must show that they are "delivering a service that is not provided by another organization in the city" and that the organization is in alignment with the city's plans and programs.

Principle 4 states that there are no barriers, physical or otherwise, to accessing the programs and services offered, that specialized equipment, knowledge or skills be provided to the public and that people of legal age may join the organization or participate in its activities for a fee.

None of the seven organizations were in line with the third principle while two did not meet the fourth.

Twenty-three other organizations in the city are recommended for approval and could be exempted $1.8. million in total.