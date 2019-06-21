Regina tattoo artist criticized after posting tattoo with swastika in to Facebook

A photo of a tattoo featuring a swastika, posted online by a Regina tattoo artist, is being condemned by human rights advocates.

The tattoo was done by Dallas Radons from Bone City Tattoos in Regina.

He posted a photo of the piece Friday on Facebook with the caption, "Also this fun taz today." The tattoo is of the Tasmanian Devil from Looney Tunes wearing a red headband that has a swastika and two S's on it.

The swastika symbol was famously adopted by Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime. The SS symbol accompanying it in the tattoo represent the elite Nazi commandos who were notorious for killing Jews and other groups labelled undesirable by the Nazis.

The League for Human Rights is an agency of B'nai Brith Canada dedicated to combating anti-Semitism and racism. Every year it publishes an audit on anti-Semetic incidents, including acts which are considered criminal and those that are not.

Ran Ukashi, the league's national director, said such tattoos are not illegal, but are concerning.

"We have more information then than ever before about the horrors of the Nazi regime and the Holocaust, so what would be attractive about that symbol?" said Ukasi.

"It is an individual doing it, but at the same time, people don't usually exist in a vacuum and it's always concerning when people want that kind of symbol on the on their flesh because it does mean something."

Ran Ukashi, national director of the League for Human Rights at B'nai Brith Canada, said he's concerned about the rise in antisemitic incidents in the country. (CBC)

Ukashi said he is worried anti-Semitic ideas are gaining credence. He said 2018 was a record year in Canada for anti-Semitic incidents, with more than 2,000 recorded for the first time ever. He said the organization has seen an associated rise in white supremacy and sympathies for Nazi ideology.

"It is worrying that these kind of ideas would still have some sort of hold or that there is a romance associated with that imagery even today," Ukashi said. "That is always disturbing."

Radons, the artist who did the tattoo, said via online messaging that he does not endorse the idea of the tattoo but did not refuse to do it because it's what his customer asked for. He said he only turns away people who want face tattoos because they look "too gang related."

Radons said he didn't think people would be hurt by his post. He said he's previously tattooed zombie Jesus and dismembered nuns, and other "crazy tattoos."

His Facebook post unleashed serious backlash, with commenters criticizing Radons for doing the tattoo.

The posts had hundreds of comments and was deleted within hours. (Facebook/Dallas Radons)

One woman said she had two tattoos by him but would not be going back after seeing his post.

Other local tattoo artists condemn post

Other tattoo artists in the city said they would never consider tattooing racist or hateful imagery.

One tattoo shop owner said he turned away a man who wanted an old swastika tattoo touched up. Another said if any of his artists did any anti-Semetic work, they'd be fired immediately.

All of the shops contacted said artists have every right and freedom to turn away a customer, whether they think the piece is morally wrong or just bad.

Radons later edited the photo to white-out the swastikas. He eventually deleted his Facebook post altogether.

Some commentors defended his work, saying he was just doing his job. Others pointed to former meanings of the swastika.

Ukashi said he doesn't believe those arguments.

"I think everyone knows what that symbol is. It's not really something that's a secret or even coded. It's a very explicit message," he said.

The discussion under the photo did give Ukashi some hope, he said. He encourages people to continue to stand up against hate, including online.

"Why not express distaste for something that is clearly hurtful and designed to be hateful?" he said. "If a person can put up their symbol, if a person could put marks on their body, why not have someone say, well I'm criticizing that. It's a free discourse."