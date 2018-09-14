Man Tasered, Regina officer injured in Thursday altercation

Regina police say an officer had to be treated in hospital after an altercation during which someone tried to grab his Taser and gun.

The officer responded to a call about a man who might be sick or injured on the 2000 block of Ottawa Street around 10 a.m. CST Thursday, according to a news release.

Officers found a man on the ground next to a garage. He was moaning.

The man had a hatchet, which an officer took from him. As more officers showed up on scene, the man suddenly got up and began to run, police said.

He was "taken to the ground" by an officer and an altercation took place. It's alleged the man reached for the Taser and then the gun during this scuffle.

Another officer then Tasered the man and he was taken into custody. The man had minor injuries but was transported to hospital before he was released back into police custody.

Charges against the man have not yet been laid, police said.