Irreplaceable violin stolen from Regina Symphony Orchestra musician

A centuries-old violin was stolen from a Regina Symphony Orchestra musician last week and she's been searching alleyways and online sales for hours in the past week hoping she might find it.

Katie Gannon, a 10-year per-service violinist with the orchestra, says her Italian violin from the 1790s was stolen during a break and enter while she was at work. She came home on March 23 to her front door busted wide open and her pet cats roaming the porch.

At first she didn't consider her prized violin could be missing, after all, who would steal a violin in a house filled with electronics and other items, she thought.

When she called her mom, then her mind shifted to the violin.

"And then I kind of broke down," she said, adding the conversation ended with her parked at her house, sobbing.

"I was just thinking, if the instrument's gone, that's the worst thing that could happen."

Katie Gannon said she's been constantly searching alleys, stores and advertising websites in search of the Italian violin she said is from the late 1700's. (Facebook/Miranda Hughes-McKnight)

They also took a television, her children's Nintendo Switch and some art supplies, she said.

Regina Police Service officers found the TV stand in a back alleyway, she said.

Since the evening her violin was stolen, she's spent hours surveying back alleys, trash and recycling bins, fearing the thieves aren't aware of the violin's true value — both monetary and emotional — and dumped it.

It cost Gannon about $18,000 when she bought it 15 years ago, but it's become a part of her since then.

She's said she's played in Regina, Newfoundland and the Canary Islands.

"My whole life is based around teaching and playing and performing, so I use it all the time and it's just not there anymore," Gannon said.

"It's really painful."

Gannon has also been calling pawn shops and antique stores and checking Facebook marketplace, Kijiji and other places she thinks it might show up.

Regina Police Service spokeswoman Elizabeth Popowich said officers believe the suspects left through the back door and into the alleyway.

She said whoever broke into the home left items behind and those are being scanned for prints.

Popowich wasn't certain how long it would take for the items to appear for sale, if that is the burglar's intention, but there isn't much of a market for a violin.

Officers have canvassed the neighbourhood, looking for video of the theft. They're asking anyone with information to contact Regina Police or Crime Stoppers.

For now, Gannon is using another violin lent to her by another musician from the orchestra, but she's also practising patience while she watches for the instrument.

"What people have been saying is things like this tend to turn up months later," she said.

Katie Gannon's violin, which she purchased during her undergraduate degree about 15 years ago, was among some of the items stolen from her home during a break and enter, she said. (Submitted by Katie Gannon)

Gannon said the Italian violin doesn't have a label, and she isn't sure of the maker, but it does have distinguishable characteristics like black, geared pegs; three sealed cracks on the back that vein out to the edges; and a small crack on the top right. It was also taken while inside its case: a cushy black case with backpack straps and an aged maroon interior.

Inside were other items, including pictures of her family and a student's sparkly, purple bow.