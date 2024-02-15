Regina Symphony Orchestra receives $200,000 emergency grant from province

The Government of Saskatchewan has announced a $200,000 one-time emergency grant to help stabilize the Regina Symphony Orchestra's (RSO).

"The RSO, in common with similar orchestras across Canada, has emerged from the pandemic with diminished audiences and increased inflationary expenses," RSO board chair Ian Yeates said in a news release about the grant Thursday.

"This contribution from the Saskatchewan Government will provide breathing room to assist the RSO's survival into the immediate future."

Audience turnouts for the RSO aren't what they once were. Ticket sales only cover 25 to 30 per cent of operating expenses, which include salaries for musicians and staff and the costs of renting venues, according to the release.

The RSO is Canada's oldest continuously performing orchestra.

"The Regina Symphony Orchestra has enriched and entertained audiences for more than a century, and now that rich cultural heritage is at risk," Parks, Culture, and Sport Minister Laura Ross said in a release.

"The RSO is part of our history, and we hope they will be here to share the gift of music long into the future."

The RSO said the funds will go toward modernizing its business model, making connections with the community so people re-discover the symphony and creating new fundraising initiatives.

The orchestra continues playing a wide variety of shows, including free library performances. This weekend it is performing the soundtrack to the first Harry Potter movie.