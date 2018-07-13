Senior charged with sexually assaulting woman at Regina swimming pool

Regina police have charged a 71-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a pool on July 8.

The woman reported the incident to pool staff and then to police, according to a news release.

When the area was searched, no one matching the description of the suspect was found.

Further investigation lead to the identification of the suspect and a subsequent arrest, police said.

The man is charged with sexual assault and breach of probation.

He was released from custody on the condition that he does not contact the victim and that he stay away from pools.

He is scheduled to appear in court August 20.