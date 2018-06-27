Regina SWAT team sees 'steady' increase in calls since 2015

Regina police are reporting a "steady" increase in calls for the SWAT team over the last three years.

According to a report prepared for Wednesday's Board of Police Commissioners meeting, the SWAT team was used 19 times in 2015, with that number rising to 31 in 2017.

The SWAT team is deployed for high-risk situations. These include:

Armed and barricaded suspects.

Hostage takings.

Active shooter situations.

High-risk warrants.

High-risk prisoner transport.

Witness protection.

For example, earlier this week, the SWAT team was used to help carry out a search warrant on McTavish Street.

Police say they found a loaded sawed off rifle, a homemade zip gun, a taser, as well as ammunition and stolen property.

As a result of the search, two Regina residents are facing numerous charges.