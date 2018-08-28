Skip to Main Content
Regina police, SWAT unit arrest man after early morning standoff

Regina police say one man is in custody after a brief standoff in the Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday.

No charges laid yet

An arrest has been made but no charges have been laid. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Regina police say one man is in custody after an early morning standoff in the city's Regent Park neighbourhood.

No charges have yet been laid.

Regina police were asking people to avoid the 400 block of Connaught St.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were in the neighbourhood to apprehend a person who police said was a "high risk" suspect.

Police were on the scene at around 5 a.m. CST.

