Regina suspect charged after man threatened with weapon early Christmas morning
Regina police say the incident happened early Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Pasqua Street.
A Regina man has been charged after threatening another man with a knife early Christmas morning.
Just before 4 a.m. police responded to a robbery report in the 1000 block of Pasqua Street.
A man entered the business and threatened a staff member with a knife before leaving in a taxi, police were told.
The taxi was located on Albert Street, the man was arrested, police say, and there were no injuries.
A Regina man has been charged with assault with a weapon, failure to comply with conditions of a release order and possession of methamphetamine.
The 25-year-old is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday morning.