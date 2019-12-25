Regina suspect charged after man threatened with weapon early Christmas morning

A Regina man has been charged after threatening another man with a knife early Christmas morning.

Just before 4 a.m. police responded to a robbery report in the 1000 block of Pasqua Street.

A man entered the business and threatened a staff member with a knife before leaving in a taxi, police were told.

The taxi was located on Albert Street, the man was arrested, police say, and there were no injuries.

A Regina man has been charged with assault with a weapon, failure to comply with conditions of a release order and possession of methamphetamine.

The 25-year-old is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday morning.