Regina Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore Golden Mile location has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Real Canadian Superstore announced the positive presumptive test in an email to patrons who had recently been at the store. It said the person has not been at the store since March 28.

Superstore said it has been going over and above daily disinfectant protocols and social distancing practices.

It also closed the store on Thursday afternoon to perform a deep-clean and sanitization; reached out to the public health authority to investigate the team member's recent shifts and direct contacts; instructing any potentially exposed team members to stay home and self-isolation; and, are notifying customers who recently were at the store.

The email said Superstore takes the safety of staff and customers seriously and are working with Saskatchewan's public health team on any further directions and encourage others to reach out to them for more information.