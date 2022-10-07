Trading homework for hip waders: Regina students become stewards of conservation park

Science has always been a big part of Mireya Zigler's life.

Zigler's dad was an environmental science teacher at Martin Collegiate in Regina, and she admits to having a bit of a dinosaur obsession as a kid.

Now, Zigler and her Grade 10 classmates at Dr. Martin LeBoldus High School will get to explore their passion for science further, as they become environmental stewards at McKell Wascana Conservation Park.

The project is a partnership between the school and Ducks Unlimited to make the roughly 70-hectare (171-acre) park in east Regina a wetland centre of excellence — part of a national network of schools and community partners for the conservation organization.

The centres give students an opportunity to lead conservation projects and community outreach at their local wetland through the school year, while learning about its importance to the environment.

Mireya Zigler, a Grade 10 student at LeBoldus, says she's excited for the conservation project, as science has been a big part of her life. (Ethan Williams/CBC)

McKell Wascana is the third such centre in Saskatchewan, and the 27th in Canada.

"As a student, I've just found that everybody's kind of a kinesthetic learner," said Zigler.

"If you're actually going to go out and experience what you're doing, everybody is going to be able to absorb that information ... significantly more than just memorizing text in a classroom."

How these high school students are becoming advocates for the environment Duration 2:01 Grade 10 science students from Dr. Martin LeBoldus High School in Regina are taking the classroom outside. They've partnered with Ducks Unlimited to be stewards of the McKell Wascana Conservation Park, which was recently named a Wetland Centre of Excellence.

Her classmate Kaylee Lawrence agrees. It's a great way to get out of the school to learn, says Lawrence.

"We spend a lot of time in there and it can get really boring at times," she said. "This is a great new experience and a way to get us into nature."

Student-directed activities

The 47 students involved in the project will get to choose which conservation activities they want to do.

Those include building nesting boxes for birds, and even getting waist-deep in Wascana Creek to filter the water and improve its quality downstream.

Students from LeBoldus High School work alongside Suzanne Joyce, centre, from Ducks Unlimited to build nesting boxes for birds in the park. (Ethan Williams/CBC)

Mariane Bolla, head of national education with Ducks Unlimited, said the McKell Wascana site was chosen for the project because Ducks Unlimited helped establish the park.

Wetlands like McKell Wascana are well known for their environmental benefits — serving as natural water filters and a home for numerous species of animals. They can also store carbon, instead of releasing it into the atmosphere.

Bolla said this particular project requires teachers who show leadership and are willing to put a bit more effort into their lessons.

LeBoldus science teacher Desmond Hartney was already doing some outdoor education, so the Ducks Unlimited project was a good match.

Desmond Hartney, a science teacher at LeBoldus High School, says his students become advocates for the environment through the partnership with Ducks Unlimited. (Ethan Williams/CBC)

Hartney said his students are eager to start working at the site.

"They kind of feel a responsibility for maintaining it," he said. "They become advocates for the environment — not just necessarily this wetland but also other areas around the city and the province."

Hartney hopes to implement the project into other classes at LeBoldus in the future.

Zigler is hopeful her classmates will become better citizens after the year-long partnership.

"I just hope that people are going to learn to actually care about the environment," she said. "I really hope that this is going to impact them."