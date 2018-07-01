Lifting cars and throwing kegs: Regina man competing in Canada Day Strongman event

Many Canada Day festivities will fill up Wascana Park on July 1. One of them will be the Strongman competition. Travis Krushelnicki is from Regina and said he is looking forward to seeing if he can finish in the top three.

Sunday's competition involves the top 12 Strongmen from western Canada. The top three from this show get to go to Canada's Strongest Man, later on in the summer. From there, competitors can go to Worlds.

"I'm always shooting for that, that's kind of been my goal since I've started," Krushelnicki said.

Krushelnicki said he's hoping make it into the top three in this competition so he can move on to Nationals. (Submitted by Travis Krushelnicki)

Krushelnicki said he's been very close to being in the top three before. He's hoping this year he'll succeed.

Krushelnicki got into the sport shortly after high school. He started with powerlifting, and now he's lifting cars and throwing kegs.

Fuelling the passion

"I think for me... it's kind of about personal growth," Krushelnicki said of the sport and why he's passionate about it.

He said that when you're playing a team sport like hockey, the responsibility of a loss is shared between players.

Krushelnicki pulls a truck behind him. (Submitted by Travis Krushelnicki)

"Whereas this is, if you're not improving, it's on you. It's on your shoulders. So I like that aspect of being held accountable," he said.

He said that the dedication it takes to perform well in this sport is pushing him to become better in other aspects of his life too.

Putting on a show

One thing Krushelnicki likes about the sport is the big audience aspect. He said he was nervous at his first competition and still gets nervous even today.

"But it feels awesome, like doing something you've never done before," he said.

Having a crowd there too and people watching you, it helps motivate you. Having people there, cheering you on and your friends and your families and even just random spectators are walking by and get to see you do something cool."

Krushelnicki pulls a heavy trailer behind him. (Submitted by Travis Krushelnicki)

He said the crowd the Regina competition gets is "one of the best."

"I love this show because Regina is my home city and I love the city and I want people who are in the city to see me doing this stuff too."