Woman robbed by trio in Regina back alley Thursday night

Regina police are investigating after a woman was robbed while she was walking home on Thursday night.

The woman was walking in an alley on the 800 block of Grey Street when she was approached by two men and another woman around 11:30 p.m. CST.

The woman was physically restrained by members of the trio and she was robbed of her purse.

She sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.