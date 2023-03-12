Regina school divisions still reviewing program that puts police officers in schools

Regina's school resource officer (SRO) program, which puts police officers in schools, is still under review by the city's public and Catholic school divisions.

The partnership between the police and the divisions has been running for 43 years. It currently sees 15 officers stationed across Regina elementary and high schools.

The school divisions hired Praxis Consulting to conduct a periodic review of the program. They conducted an online survey and open houses at several elementary schools for student and community input. Focus groups for students were also held in December 2022.

"The consultation process for the review is now complete," said Terry Lazarou, spokesperson for Regina Public Schools, in an email this week.

Lazarou said the board and administrators may get a first look at the review in the next few weeks.

He also said there will most likely not be any public discussion on the program until September, because there are no board meetings in July and August.

Call to cut school resource officer programs

The SRO program has been criticized by some, who say police don't belong in schools. In 2020, students, parents and staff pushed to get the program pulled.

Several provinces across Canada have cut programs placing armed police officers in schools.

A Winnipeg program that had one officer overseeing 40 schools was cut due to financial reasons. Charlottetown cancelled its program in December due to low staffing.

Regina chief believes in program's future

Meanwhile, a separate report on the SRO program was on the agenda at Tuesday's meeting of the Regina Board of Police Commissioners.

The report detailed positive outcomes of the program, including a 251 per cent increase in mental health referrals and a 73 per cent increase in violent threat risk assessments.

Chief Evan Bray says the Regina Police Service is still waiting for this decision. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Police Chief Evan Bray said the school divisions' review will be a chance to strengthen the program.

"We're really looking at this as an opportunity for us to take that program and enhance it and improve it in a way that people feel comfortable with," said Bray.

"They [the school Divisions] understand what the goal of the program is, and make any changes that will build added accountability and trust for the public and the students."