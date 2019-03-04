City of Regina still battling leaking water mains

Despite warmer temperatures, city crews in Regina continue to deal with water main leaks.

A news release issued by the city on Monday said that there were 73 active running leaks around the Queen City, where the five-year average for this time of year was 17.

"The extreme cold weather we experienced at the beginning of the year has accounted for many of these leaks," the news release said.

The city is still treating water main breaks on a priority basis based on severity and whether residents are without water service and how many residents are without service.

This week, the city's crews will be focusing on opening blocked and frozen catch basins.

According to the city release, the freezing and thawing is problematic when it comes to keeping the 22,000 catch basins in Regina clear, as basins that were previously opened can refreeze.

The city is asking residents for their assistance in keeping catch basins clear of ice and debris, and to provide a path for melting ice and snow to enter the drainage system.