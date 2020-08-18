Regina exploring options for stadium loan after CFL cancellation

Regina is exploring it's options for its $100-million stadium loan.

The loan is supposed to be largely paid through a ticket fee on all stadium events. Those events have mostly been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city got the loan from the province on an understanding it would be paid off after 30 years. With the CFL season cancelled and large events discouraged, things are changing.

"The expectation when that model was put in place was that the financing of the stadium and the operating and maintenance costs of the stadium over those 30 years would break even," said Barry Lacey, the city's executive director of financial strategy and sustainability.

"With the pandemic and the loss of that season, that does have an impact in that 30-year model."

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will not be playing a Labour Day Classic against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this year. (The Canadian Press)

Lacey said the city will make its payments, but it is now reviewing the model and expectations.

He said city administration isn't sure if it will need to extend the loan. Whatever happens, Lacey said the city doesn't expect to raise taxes to pay off the loan.

"While we're looking at all options in front of us here, I think that administration is very cognizant of COVID-19 and the pandemic has had a broader impact just not on the stadium operations but on the city as a whole and as our community as a whole," Lacey said.

"We would much rather look at other options."

Any decisions from the review will go before city council before implementation.

2020 an opportunity to get youth in the stadium: REAL CEO

The CFL season being cancelled was a disappointment but not a surprise, said Tim Reid, president and CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), the non-profit that operates the stadium.

"It's a time for a discussion and I would say our industry — which is really the industry of bringing people together in large public gatherings — may never be the same," Reid said.

A global pandemic was not figured into the stadium funding model, Reid said.

REAL recently projected that the pandemic would lead to a $7-million loss in 2020. However, as a result of being able to open Co-operators Place earlier than expected, Reid said it is now projecting a $6-million deficit.

He said REAL has been keeping the stadium busy now that the Riders won't be using it. Reid said flag football, touch football, soccer, ultimate Frisbee and a REAL kids camp have been taking advantage of the empty stadium.

"Maybe those kids haven't had the opportunity to be in the stadium and so what's really special about 2020 is the fact that when you get those little people down in the middle of that field," he said. "Hopefully it makes them feel like they've got a greater degree of ownership."

Reid said physical distancing measures are in place and there are hygiene stations all around. Dressing rooms are used in rotation and masks are used at events. He said REAL is looking at more recreational activities to hold, as he doesn't anticipate holding any major events until well into 2021.

Mosaic Stadium will not host the 2020 Grey Cup as originally planned. (Glenn Reid/CBC News)

Lacey said there have been conversations over the past three to five months about potential uses for the stadium, but that the city doesn't want to go against public health orders and has to make sure events don't bring additional costs.

Reid said he's confident REAL will find a way forward, as the 137-year-old non-profit has survived previous pandemics and world wars.

Councillor Andrew Stevens is a bit less optimistic. He said city council has been talking about the state of stadium revenue and that there are going to be some "serious financial challenges" due to the funding model.

"Residents who showed up to oppose the stadium project back in 2012, I think, have been proven correct," he said.

Stevens said there's a real concern about the CFL's future and how that plays into the stadium's future and future costs. Stevens said he's heard some people will be surprised if the league lasts the 30 years of the stadium loan.

"They're in a financial dire situation right now, which is tragic for Saskatchewan considering the Riders are actually quite successful financially," Stevens said.

"It's a serious concern that — whether you like it or not — the City of Regina, and the future council, and the community as a whole is going to have to wrestle with."