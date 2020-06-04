Regina man, 34, facing attempted murder charge after woman stabbed on Tuesday
Police say they found a woman with stab wounds after responding to a call in the 1100 block of Queen Street Tuesday. Her injuries are described as serious but non-life-threatening.
Woman was found with stab wounds but her injuries are considered non-life-threatening
A 34-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after a woman was stabbed on Tuesday, Regina police say.
Police responded to reports of a weapons offence in the 1100 block of Queen Street around 6:15 p.m. CST.
Police said in a Wednesday news release they found a woman with stab wounds when they arrived. Her injuries are described as serious but non-life-threatening.
A man who was spotted walking away from the scene was taken into custody without incident. Police say they found a knife in his possession.
The man is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon.
He appeared in provincial court on Wednesday.