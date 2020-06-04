Skip to Main Content
Regina man, 34, facing attempted murder charge after woman stabbed on Tuesday
Police say they found a woman with stab wounds after responding to a call in the 1100 block of Queen Street Tuesday. Her injuries are described as serious but non-life-threatening.

A 34-year-old man is accused of stabbing a woman and attempting to kill her on Tuesday. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

A 34-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after a woman was stabbed on Tuesday, Regina police say.

Police responded to reports of a weapons offence in the 1100 block of Queen Street around 6:15 p.m. CST.

Police said in a Wednesday news release they found a woman with stab wounds when they arrived. Her injuries are described as serious but non-life-threatening.

A man who was spotted walking away from the scene was taken into custody without incident. Police say they found a knife in his possession.

The man is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon. 

He appeared in provincial court on Wednesday.

