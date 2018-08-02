Regina man stabbed twice in own home Thursday

Regina police are investigating after a man was stabbed twice in his own home on Thursday evening.

Police say the man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital.

A "small group of females" entered the man's home, which is on the 4700 block of Fourth Avenue, and a fight broke out.

Police searched the area but were unable to find any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.