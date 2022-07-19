Regina and southern Sask. drying out after rainfall causes flooding

Areas of southern Saskatchewan were inundated with rainfall Monday night.

The City of Regina said Tuesday that that 40 to 60 mm of precipitation fell in a "significant rainstorm event."

The rainfall had major impacts on overpasses and intersections, causing flooding and road closures.

Kurtis Doney, the city's director of water, waste, and environment, said that despite some difficulty motorists had in getting around the city after the rain, the city's infrastructure was holding up.

"The flooding will clear as the system allows it to," said Doney. "There may still be some localized areas that need to be addressed because of what storm drains. But in general, 24 hours is what the storm system typically takes to recover."

The City of Regina is reporting that 40 to 60 mm of rain fell in the city Monday night, but some rain gauges captured even more. (Facebook/Ingrid Kerr)

Doney said that the city is aware of trouble spots prone to flooding, so tried to take a proactive approach with the recent rainfall.

"We adjusted our tactics lately — you may have seen graders by the Albert Street underpass," said Doney.

"This is to prevent any residents from driving in flooded areas under the underpass. This time it worked — where we had graders installed, nobody was stuck in the street."

Adding <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> weather to my line up today.<br><br>Your rainfall in the last 24 hours from <a href="https://twitter.com/CoCoRaHSCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoCoRaHSCanada</a> *in mm<br><br>Davin 64.8<br>Regina 61<br>Weyburn 55.1<br>Strasbourg 47.8<br>Limerick 40.6<br>Craven 33.5<br>Maryfield 30.5<br>Moose Jaw 29<br>Swift Current 28.4<a href="https://twitter.com/BlueSkyCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlueSkyCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TweeterMillsCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TweeterMillsCBC</a> —@FionaOdlum

The city is also dealing with reports of downed trees, flooded basements and sewer backups.

Doney said homeowners can prepare in advance of a major rainfall.

This includes ensuring downspouts are pointing six feet away from properties if possible, sump pumps are working and discharging water and eavestroughs are flowing so that no water is backing up.

"Residents safety is our top priority," said Doney. "Do not enter large points of water that you cannot see the bottom of."

Doney said the city is investing in water drainage systems to help cope with future rains.

"The storms are becoming more frequent and more extreme," he said.

The city is also looking to launch a storm website where residents can report flooded streets during a major rainfall. The website will be launched in the coming weeks. Doney said this will help crews respond much more efficiently.