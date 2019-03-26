Long-awaited pregnancy gives Regina soloist's upcoming performance special significance

Kerri Cornish-Morton is back at home for a concert close to her heart.

The Regina vocalist will be performing with the city's Per Sonatori the Laudate Pueri Dominum at Knox Metropolitan United Church on Friday, March 29. Cornish-Morton is a coloratura soprano and the featured soloist with Per Sonatori.

She loves all of Handel's work but the performance piece this week has a special meaning to her. When she was looking over the Psalm 112 text, the translation was "he makes the barren woman keep house and to be a joyful mother of children."

"My sister Tara, who directs this group, we conversed about this and were so tickled about the irony of it because this is kind of the story of my life for the last 14 years," Cornish-Morton told CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend.

Kerri Cornish-Morton will be performing with the city's Per Sonatori the Laudate Pueri Dominum at Knox Metropolitan United Church on Friday, March 29. (Submitted by Kerri Cornish Morton)

Cornish-Morton had tried for 14 years to get pregnant. She adopted a son five years ago, but had two other adoptions not work out.

"I was starting to feel a bit discouraged," she said.

Cornish-Morton started looking online for treatments. It had been years since she looked because she was so focused on adopting, but then she found a treatment in New Zealand. She travelled there in August with her husband and her son.

"It was a very simple procedure," she said. "Three days after this procedure, I became pregnant for the very first time in 14 years."

To have it finally happen, it felt like a bit of a miracle. - Kerri Cornish Morton

Cornish-Morton took an early morning pregnancy test.

"When I saw the two lines on the test, I went and woke up my husband and we just cried and we couldn't believe it," she said. "To have it finally happen, it felt like a bit of a miracle."

This also meant Cornish-Morton had an answer for the cause of her infertility — endometriosis. She said up to 10 per cent of women can have this disorder with tissues growing outside of the uterus, even if not all women are infertile because of it.

Cornish-Morton is now seven months pregnant as she prepares to set to step out on stage on Friday. She is strategically planning more breaths for the performance, she said.

"For a lot of these runs, it takes a certain amount of abdominal work," she said. "I do feel more out of breath after singing, almost like I've done a real workout and I'm really sweating and everything."

Being this far along in her pregnancy also has lead to heightened emotions, she said.

After 14 years of trying to get pregnant Kerri Cornish Morton had almost given up, but a new surgical procedure for women with endometriosis gave her the gift she'd been hoping for. We hear her story ahead of the coloratura soprano's performance in Regina. 9:52

"I definitely cry more easily," she said. "I'll hear something and it brings me to tears."

Even though Cornish-Morton lives in the U.S. now, she said she still likes coming back to her hometown of Regina.

"I always look forward to seeing everybody and making music with them."