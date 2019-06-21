Regina solar energy company offers course to First Nation

A Regina company has partnered with George Gordon First Nations to offer a renewable energy certification program.

Mo' Solar Company says the program will teach participants everything from how solar energy works to installing solar panels. It involves both in-class and hands-on learning at the George Gordon Business Centre.

Bradyn Parisian, CEO and founder of Mo' Solar Company, said it is important to offer these opportunities to increase employment for Indigenous people.

"I'd like to see First Nations and Métis take a fully integrated role in the design, construction, investment and operation of renewable energy facilities," Parisian said, "That's my goal and that's why we're building the builders of the future."

He said an overwhelming majority of participants have jobs waiting for them after graduation.

"We've had a number of companies reach out and say [they will] hire them because there's a shortage of people that are actually trained in this area," Parisian said.

Future courses are coming

The week-long course wraps up today with a graduation ceremony. He says course graduates will be "CSA-accredited solar PV design & installation professionals".

Parisian said he has partnerships with regional colleges and other First Nations to offer the course.

"I just think it's awesome [that] they graduate on National Indigenous People's Day," Parisian said, "It was a very fortuitous coincidence we just happened to be able to make this week happen and then realized later on that they graduate on the twenty-first."