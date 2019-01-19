Move your car: City of Regina declares snow routes for Sunday

People accustomed to parking along several main roads in Regina will need to move their vehicles before Sunday morning.

Environment Canada is predicting up to five centimetres of blowing snow overnight Saturday and more light snow Sunday.

The city's snow routes policy will be in effect from 6 a.m. CST Sunday, Jan. 20, until 6 a.m. Monday so crews can plow curb-to-curb.

No street parking will be allowed during that 24-hour period, and any vehicles left along the following roads will be ticketed:

Victoria Avenue between Broad Street and Winnipeg Street.

Winnipeg Street between Victoria Avenue and College Avenue.

College Avenue between Winnipeg Street and Arcola Avenue.

Blue signs with a white snowflake line the designated streets.

The city also sends out email notifications to people who sign up, plus social media messaging to help let residents know when snow routes are declared.