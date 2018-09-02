City of Regina committee recommends snow routes be made permanent and expanded

It's only September but the City of Regina is already looking toward winter.

The Public Works and Infrastructure committee is recommending to council that a snow routes pilot project be made a permanent part of the winter maintenance program. It is also recommending an expansion of the routes and that $70,000 of the 2019 Winter Road Maintenance operating budget be used to fund the expansion.

The pilot snow routes were chosen in 2016. They are meant to make plowing easier, as vehicles are not allowed to park on the street for 24 hours when a snow route is declared. The routes are used on main roads where on-street parking makes regular plowing difficult.

According to the city, snow routes were plowed an average of 20 per cent faster during the pilot.

The report will be forwarded to council for approval at the Sept. 24 meeting.

The proposed expansion routes are: