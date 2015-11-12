Sidewalk snow-clearing debate to continue at Regina city council Wednesday

Regina city council will continue the debate over a long-awaited sidewalk snow-clearing bylaw Wednesday afternoon.

Last month, the city's operations and community services committee recommended council approve amendments to the Clean Property Bylaw that would require all residents to clear their sidewalks within 48 hours of a snowfall, starting in January.

Those who don't comply could face a $100 fine, with the cost of clearing the sidewalk added to their taxes.

For people physically unable to shovel their walkways, the city has created the volunteer-led Snow Angels Program, which would do the clearing for the property owner.

Ward 4 Coun. Lori Bresciani and Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens initially raised the issue in early 2018. They asked the city administration to consider possible changes to the bylaw to address concerns from seniors and residents with mobility issues.

"[The amended bylaw] is the product of many years of requests — primarily from seniors but also from walkers of all ages — to have sidewalks that are passable in the winter," Ward 2 Coun. Bob Hawkins said at last month's council meeting.

"It's not unlike what we ask residents to do in the summertime when we ask them to cut [the grass on] the boulevards in front of their properties."

At present, only commercial property owners in Regina have to clear sidewalks within 48 hours of a snowfall. Properties "in and around" the downtown core also must be cleared within 24 hours.

While the city plans to monitor people's sidewalk clearing efforts, enforcement will also largely be on a complaint basis, a city administration report said.

However, the primary focus will be on educating residents.

"I don't think the intent would be to go out day one and start handing fines out all over the city," Kim Onrait, the city's executive director of citizen services, said at last month's meeting.

In order to support the amended bylaw, council would also have to approve $510,000 from next year's general operating budget to fund three new bylaw enforcement officers, one administrative bylaw position and one position in the city's legal services branch.

Should council pass these bylaw amendments, it would bring Regina in line with other cities — including Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, Medicine Hat, Vancouver, Windsor and Hamilton — that have adopted similar policies.

Regina city council is expected to reconvene at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Henry Baker Hall.