Life in the slow lane: Regina police ticket driver $125 for driving too slow
Vehicle was driving 76 km/h on Ring Road, which has speed limit of 100 km/h
It's not often that it happens but it does happen — Regina police ticketed a driver on the city's Ring Road Tuesday night because the person was just going too slow...allegedly.
The driver was ticketed for driving 76 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre per hour zone between Winnipeg Street and Argyle Street, violating a local traffic bylaw.
They were slapped with a $125 for impeding traffic to much applause on social media.
This will be a very popular tweet. Got this vehicle in the left lane on Ring rd from Winnipeg St to Argyle St. 76 in the 100 zone. Driver ticketed for driving at a speed that impedes the flow of traffic. $125 fine <a href="https://twitter.com/reginapolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@reginapolice</a> <a href="https://t.co/iQ9Njd7c4L">pic.twitter.com/iQ9Njd7c4L</a>—@RPSTrafficUnit
