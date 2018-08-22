Life in the slow lane: Regina police ticket driver $125 for driving too slow

It's not often that it happens but it does happen — Regina police ticketed a driver on the city's Ring Road Tuesday night because the person was just going too slow...allegedly.

The driver was ticketed for driving 76 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre per hour zone between Winnipeg Street and Argyle Street, violating a local traffic bylaw.

They were slapped with a $125 for impeding traffic to much applause on social media.