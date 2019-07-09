Regina's 7.5 metre deep sinkhole fixed, intersection open to traffic
Officials believe sinkhole is largest on record in Regina
Regina's sinkhole saga has come to an end, at least for the time being.
The sinkhole at Avonhurst Drive and Elphinstone Street has been fixed and the intersection is once again open to traffic.
Holy moly: City says 7.5-metre deep sinkhole may be largest ever in Regina
The sinkhole, which opened up on July 1, was about three meters wide and around 7.5 meters deep.
A pickup truck nearly fell into the hole when it first opened up, but crews were able to tow it out and no one was injured.
Pat Wilson, director of water, waste and environmental services with the City of Regina, said the sinkhole was caused by a crack in a concrete sewer trunk that lead to a leak.
She said the leak eroded the clay soils, which caused the asphalt to fall.
Wilson said sinkholes like this are very rare in Regina and this one could be the city's biggest on record.
Wilson said that normally when a sewer line cracks water will rise to the surface, letting the city know there's a problem underground.
CBC has reached out to the city for a final cost of repairs. Wilson previously said a typical repair job for a sinkhole could cost $10,000 to $12,000, but that a sinkhole of this size and complexity would likely cost more.
Anyone who sees a road that needs attention — especially if there's a sag, bulge or soft spot — is asked to contact the city.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.