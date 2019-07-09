Regina's 7.5 metre deep sinkhole fixed, intersection open to traffic

Regina's sinkhole saga has come to an end, at least for the time being.

The sinkhole at Avonhurst Drive and Elphinstone Street has been fixed and the intersection is once again open to traffic.

The sinkhole, which opened up on July 1, was about three meters wide and around 7.5 meters deep.

A pickup truck nearly fell into the hole when it first opened up, but crews were able to tow it out and no one was injured.

Darlene Barss posted on Twitter that she had driven over that spot about 20 or 30 minutes earlier. (Darlene Barss/Twitter)

Pat Wilson, director of water, waste and environmental services with the City of Regina, said the sinkhole was caused by a crack in a concrete sewer trunk that lead to a leak.

She said the leak eroded the clay soils, which caused the asphalt to fall.

Wilson said sinkholes like this are very rare in Regina and this one could be the city's biggest on record.

The sinkhole was about three meters wide and around 7.5 meters deep. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Wilson said that normally when a sewer line cracks water will rise to the surface, letting the city know there's a problem underground.

CBC has reached out to the city for a final cost of repairs. Wilson previously said a typical repair job for a sinkhole could cost $10,000 to $12,000, but that a sinkhole of this size and complexity would likely cost more.

The City of Regina says repairing a sinkhole would usually cost between $10,000 and $12,000, but this sinkhole will likely cost more due to its size and complexity. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Anyone who sees a road that needs attention — especially if there's a sag, bulge or soft spot — is asked to contact the city.