Almost every weekend for the past year-and-a-half, Guru Nanak Free Kitchen has been serving up free meals in Regina's North Central neighbourhood.

That came to a halt when physical distancing measures made it unsafe to operate out of the back of their cargo truck.

The group wanted to continue offering free meals, but needed to be able to do so with safe physical distancing measures in place, so they tracked down a 53-foot semi trailer and have people come to them.

"The Rainbow Cinema allowed us to use their parking lot and we've been using it as a drive-thru and not letting anyone stand there and chat," said volunteer Amarjyot Sahota. "We're saying just 'grab-and-go, grab-and-go.'"

The group also received donations of masks and hand sanitizer from medical clinics in the city.

Sahota said the Sikh religion preaches positivity and spreading love to one another.

"We are very sharing people. We care for each other," said Sahota.

"We're not changing somebody's life by doing it, but at the same time we might make somebody's day go better."