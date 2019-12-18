City of Regina's sign bylaw saga still not concluded, will extend into 2020

They weren't broken, but Regina city council tried to fix its rules around portable advertising signs anyway, according to one councillor.

"I personally haven't heard any resident say anything about the portable signs. Not one," Ward 10 Coun. Jerry Flegel said at Monday's council meeting. "I don't think it was broken, so I don't think it needed to be fixed."

The city's attempts to craft new rules to control advertising signage will now extend into the new year, following a council vote at Monday's meeting to alter the city's new zoning bylaw to include rules for the signs.

The city had intended to draft a bylaw specifically to cover rules and regulations for all sorts of signage throughout the city.

Under rules included in a bylaw passed by the city in August — but then rejected by the province — signs and billboards would be required to be at least 30 metres away from a permanent billboard.

That rule was designed to ensure the city's streets are not over-encumbered with garish signs and advertising, the city says.

The city approved the signage bylaw back in August, and then sent it to the Saskatchewan government for final approval.

The bylaw was rejected by the province, which argued that sign regulations should not be defined within a separate act, but should be included within the zoning bylaw.

At Monday's meeting, a motion was passed to consolidate the sign bylaw into the zoning bylaw (which is not yet finalized).

A report will come back before city council sometime in the first few months of 2020.

"The impact on small to large businesses in Regina and their ability to advertise in a cost-effective manner would be severely reduced" under the proposed changes, warned Todd Howe, owner of Postcard Portables Regina, a local sign business.

Doug Hudgin, president of the Regina Portable Sign Association, says the new bylaw would eliminate at least 150 signs from the city of Regina. (Brian Rodgers/CBC)

Doug Hudgin, president of the Regina Portable Sign Association, said the bylaw proposed in August would cut at least 150 portable signs in the city due to spacing issues.

Hudgin, too, said he has heard no complaints about his signs except for one instance, which was about the message on the sign rather than the sign itself.

"It's a concern for our industry moving into the future," Hudgin said.