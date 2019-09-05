Regina police say 2 men shot at in parked car
Regina police are asking for the public's help in connection to a drive-by shooting Thursday morning.
One man treated for broken glass injuries
Regina police are asking for the public's help in connection to a drive-by shooting Thursday morning.
Just after 1 a.m. CST, police were called to the 1900 block of Montreal Street.
When they arrived, they heard a dark coloured SUV fired multiple shots at a parked car with two men inside.
One of the men was treated at the scene for minor injuries from broken glass.
A bullet hole was found in a nearby home.
Anyone who may have been in the area is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.