Regina police say 2 men shot at in parked car

Regina police are asking for the public's help in connection to a drive-by shooting Thursday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. CST, police were called to the 1900 block of Montreal Street.

When they arrived, they heard a dark coloured SUV fired multiple shots at a parked car with two men inside.

One of the men was treated at the scene for minor injuries from broken glass.

A bullet hole was found in a nearby home.

Anyone who may have been in the area is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.