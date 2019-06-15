Normanview residents wake up to bullet hole in wall, North Central home shot in separate incidents: police

Regina police are investigating two shooting incidents this week after residents in a Normanview neighbourhood home woke up to a bullet hole in their wall Thursday, and shots were also fired toward a house the following day.

At around 8:21 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, police were called to a home on the 5500 block of Second Avenue N, east of McCarthy Boulevard.

Two residents of the home called police after they noticed a hole in an interior wall, a hole in an exterior wall and a broken television that appeared to have been shot.

Neither resident recalled hearing anything overnight that sounded like a shot, police said in a news release Friday, and they are still investigating in the area. No suspects have yet been identified.

Shots fired at North Central home Friday

Regina police are also investigating after a firearm was discharged toward a house in the 1200 block of Athol Street, north of Dewdney Avenue.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, police parked near the 3300 block of Sixth Avenue heard what they thought were gunshots.

Police were flagged down and told a firearm had been discharged. Police found the home that was shot at and confirmed no one was injured. They are investigating and say no suspects have yet been identified.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.