2nd-degree murder charge laid in Regina shooting

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Regina's sixth homicide, police announced Friday.

Austin Thomas Yates is charged with second-degree murder charge in the death of 21-year-old Miguel Lucas Antoan Lane.

Lane died in hospital Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Sinton Avenue on Tuesday where it was reported a person had been injured.

They found Lane, who had been shot. He was taken to hospital and later died.

Yates appeared in court Friday morning.