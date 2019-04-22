Regina police say early morning shooting did not appear to be randomly targeted

Regina police are asking anyone with information about an early morning shooting in the city to come forward.

Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Harding Street at around 2:35 a.m. CST Thursday after people in the area reported hearing loud banging sounds, according to a news release.

Police found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Police did not give further details on his condition.

Officers searched the area but did not find any suspect.

The person did not appear to have been randomly targeted, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.