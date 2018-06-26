Regina police investigating 2 shootings that happened on same day

Regina police are investigating two separate shootings that happened in one day.

On Monday night at around 5 p.m. CST, a man was shot in the area of Victoria Avenue and McTavish Street. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Then at around 8 p.m., a second man was shot in the abdomen. This was in the 1300 block of Garnet Street. His injuries are serious. His condition at this time is unknown.

It's not yet clear whether these two incidents are related. Police are investigating both incidents and are asking the public to call if they have any information.