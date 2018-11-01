Man shot in Regina's west end Wednesday night
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
No suspects in police custody
Regina police were called to the 100 block of Dorothy Street on Wednesday night at around 9:45 p.m. CST, according to a news release.
They found a man there who had been shot. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
No suspects are in custody.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 306-777-6500, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
