Skip to Main Content
Man shot in Regina on Thursday morning
Saskatchewan

Man shot in Regina on Thursday morning

Police say the shooting happened on the 2100 block of Broad Street at about 5:30 a.m.

Police say the shooting happened on the 2100 block of Broad Street at about 5:30 a.m. CST

CBC News ·
Regina police say a Thursday morning shooting happened on the 2100 block of Broad Street. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Regina police are investigating after a shooting Thursday morning. 

Officers were called to a business in the 2100 block of Broad Street at about 5:30 a.m., police said in a Thursday news release. Officers were told there was an altercation and a man was shot. 

The man is now receiving treatment in hospital, but police did not provide information on his condition.

The investigation is ongoing. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now