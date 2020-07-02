Man shot in Regina on Thursday morning
Police say the shooting happened on the 2100 block of Broad Street at about 5:30 a.m. CST
Regina police are investigating after a shooting Thursday morning.
Officers were called to a business in the 2100 block of Broad Street at about 5:30 a.m., police said in a Thursday news release. Officers were told there was an altercation and a man was shot.
The man is now receiving treatment in hospital, but police did not provide information on his condition.
The investigation is ongoing.