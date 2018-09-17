Skip to Main Content
Regina man injured in shooting late Sunday night

Regina police say a man was injured in a shooting on Sunday night. The injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

Regina police are searching for suspects after a man was shot Sunday night.

Police responded to the 600 block of Elphinstone Street, where it was reported a man was injured, just before 11 p.m. CST, according to a news release.

Police said a man was shot and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital by EMS.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

