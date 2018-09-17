Regina man injured in shooting late Sunday night
Regina police say a man was injured in a shooting on Sunday night. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
Man's injuries are non life-threatening
Regina police are searching for suspects after a man was shot Sunday night.
Police responded to the 600 block of Elphinstone Street, where it was reported a man was injured, just before 11 p.m. CST, according to a news release.
Police said a man was shot and suffered non life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to hospital by EMS.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.