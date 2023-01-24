Content
Saskatchewan

Regina sexual assault trial ends before it begins after 1st witness unable to testify

On Monday morning Harvey Fedyk pleaded not guilty to one charge of sexual assault. By the afternoon, the charge was stayed.

Harvey Ronald Fedyk charged with sexual assault in July 2021, pleaded not guilty Monday

Laura Sciarpelletti · CBC News ·
File - An empty witness box in a courtroom at Court of King's Bench in Regina, Sask.
The jury at a sexual assault trial in Regina was dismissed on Monday only hours after it was selected. The sexual assault charge against Harvey Fedyk has been stayed. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Regina Court of King's Bench, and a jury that was only just selected hours before, got a surprise on Monday afternoon. 

When court broke for lunch at noon, the Crown intended to present its first witness in a sexual assault case after returning at 2 p.m. CST. That never happened. 

Harvey Ronald Fedyk of Regina was charged with sexual assault in July 2021. He pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday.

According to Regina Police Service, they received a call on July 2, 2021, about a sexual assault. The female victim said she had been drugged, rendering her unable to move, then sexually assaulted by a man who also had a gun.

Court heard on Monday that the alleged assault occurred on June 30, 2021. 

The trial was expected to last from Monday to Friday, but upon the return to court Monday afternoon, Crown prosecutor Matthew Dahl informed the judge that the charge would need to be stayed.

The charge was stayed shortly after 2 p.m. and the jury was released.

Dahl told CBC afterward that the development was unexpected.

"There were supposed to be two witnesses, the first this afternoon. That person was not able to testify today," Dahl said.

"The second witness would have been available, but without the first witness the Crown wouldn't have been able to prove the offence beyond a reasonable doubt."

Dahl gave no details on why the witness was unable to to testify.

Laura Sciarpelletti

Journalist & Radio Columnist

Laura is a journalist for CBC Saskatchewan. She is also the community reporter for CBC's virtual road trip series Land of Living Stories and host of the arts and culture radio column Queen City Scene Setter, which airs on CBC's The Morning Edition. Laura previously worked for CBC Vancouver. Some of her former work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, NYLON Magazine, VICE Canada and The Tyee. Laura specializes in human interest, arts and health care coverage. She holds a master of journalism degree from the University of British Columbia. Send Laura news tips at laura.sciarpelletti@cbc.ca

