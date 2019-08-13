Regina man charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy

Regina police have charged a 42-year-old man with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy and say there could potentially be other victims.

Romeo Barnat Morales is charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference.

Police said the alleged assault happened Aug. 6 in the 3800 block of Sherwood Drive.

Morales is scheduled appear in court on these charges September 30, 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.