Regina police warning public about sex offender released into halfway house

The Regina Police Service is notifying the public about a sex offender who was released into a Heritage neighbourhood halfway house.

Jason Paul Thorne is currently on statutory release and will resume a long-term supervision order later this fall. He's described as posing "a high risk of acts for sexual offending against female children."

Thorne, 42, was last convicted of a crime against another person, assault, in 2005. His conviction for sexual assault and sexual assault causing bodily harm happened in 1998.

The Regina police say the notification is to make people aware of his presence so that informed decisions about contact with Thorne are made, not to encourage any sort of vigilantism or unreasonable conduct toward Thorne.

As part of his release, he must follow a treatment plan for sexual deviancy and substance abuse under the supervision of his parole officer.

Thorne must not be in the presence of anyone under the age of 18, unless he is supervised and his criminal history is disclosed.

He isn't allowed to consume intoxicants of any kind and must see a psychologist and psychiatrist for counselling and medication.

Thorne is also required to report any relationship to his parole officer and is forbidden from looking at pornography or any type of sexually explicit material.

He's about five foot nine inches tall, about 170 pounds and has a medium build. His eyes are brown and his hair is black.

If you think he may be in violation of his conditions, call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.