Regina woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for role in her 2-year-old daughter's death

Warning: This story contains details that some may find disturbing.

A Regina woman was sentenced to eight years in prison for her role in the death of her two-year-old daughter.

Brittney Catherine Emma Burghardt was sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter and one year for forcible confinement by Court of King's Bench Justice Beverly L. Klatt in Regina on Friday.

With credit for time spent in remand — Burghardt's sentence amounts to 2,800 days, just under eight years, in prison.

Burghardt, who initially was charged with second-degree murder, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter and forcible confinement charges in November.

Klatt previously told the court she'd deliver a sentencing decision in June because of a packed trial schedule in April and May.

The Crown was seeking a 12-year prison sentence — 10 years for manslaughter, plus two additional years for forcible confinement.

Thomas Hynes, Berhardt's defense attorney, had asked for a five-year sentence: two years for the manslaughter charge, to be served in an alternative setting such as the healing lodge in Maple Creek. Sask., plus a three-year probation for forcible confinement.

He previously told the court that Burghardt, who was 26 at the time of the crime, has cognitive capabilities much lower than others her age due to her upbringing.

Counsel had acknowledged that Burghardt had previously shown remorse for her actions.

Burghardt threw toddler against the wall

On June 9, 2021, police responded to a call at a home on Retallack Street in Regina. At the time, police were told a young girl had been seriously injured after falling down the stairs.

The court had previously heard that first responders noted the girl's body was in a spasm in a way often associated with head trauma. She appeared to be unconscious, with a low heart rate and sporadic breathing. She was rushed to hospital, where they performed surgery to drain blood pooling in her head.

The girl was eventually airlifted to Saskatoon, where scans showed the surgery had worked, but the bleeding continued. She was later declared brain dead and kept alive to donate organs, the court heard.

She died on June 13, 2021, about a month before her third birthday.

Further investigation found that Burghardt and Justin Noah Paul Anderson — with whom she was in a relationship at the time, but wasn't the father of the toddler — co-ordinated how to confine the young girl for weeks before her death.

The girl often wouldn't sleep, prompting Burghardt and Anderson to bound the girl's arms and legs, and later pull a pair of shorts over her head.

Burghardt also later admitted to initially lying about what had actually happened: her daughter had not fallen down the stairs. Burghardt had thrown her against the wall multiple times, resulting in head injuries.

She called Anderson, instead of first responders, when she saw her daughter became limp. They co-ordinated a story to tell the police.

Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday. He has also been charged with forcible confinement.