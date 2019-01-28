Regina judge sentences former taxi driver to house arrest after sexual assault conviction

The survivor of a sexual assault by a Regina taxi driver says the perpetrator's sentence shows progress in the justice system.

Justice Carol Snell found Gurdit Mashiana guilty of sexually assaulting his passenger in November 2018. Snell sentenced Mashiana to six months on house arrest earlier this month at Provincial Court in Regina.

The now-former taxi driver has been barred from operating a taxi or ride-hailing service for the next two years — the duration of his six month conditional sentence and 18 month probation order.

"This was a small step toward giving more consideration to cases where someone has done wrong, whether or not they managed to complete everything they wanted to do," said the survivor of the assault.

"It's progress."

Court previously heard the sexual assault happened in Mashiana's taxi cab in front of the woman's home in September 2016. She has epilepsy and relied on the cab for a ride home after an evening at the symphony.

She testified that Mashiana missed several turns on the way home, lengthening the ride.

I'm not alone and we don't need to keep this silent. We can make change by stepping forward and speaking. - Sexual assault survivor

She said he asked her for a date the next night and if he could come inside her home, placing his hand on her upper thigh.

The woman testified she felt uncomfortable and offered him an air kiss as a compromise. However, she said when she turned toward him his elbow came down hard on top her her knee and his hand pressed right up to her vagina through her dress.

She testified that he put his hand inside her dress, cupping her breast.

"Even though he didn't completely succeed at penetration, just the fact that he may have thought enough on that to attempt to act on it is enough to be more seriously punished than previous [cases]," she said.

She considered whether the man would have gotten a harsher sentence had she not been able to quickly escape the situation.

"Because I was able to escape that moment — even though he wanted more — I was able to escape it, he gets less time," she said.

She said she is relieved the two-year court process is over, but noted she has had time to work on healing. She used to feel ashamed about what happened to her, but said that's no longer the case. Furthermore, she's also learned how many others have gone through a similar experience — and connected with them.

"I'm really learning that I'm not alone and we don't need to keep this silent. We can make change by stepping forward and speaking."

She proceeded with legal action because she wanted to protect other people, she said, adding this is why she continues to advocate for stronger regulations regarding taxi cabs and ride hailing services.

"We need to have policy that's prepared to really support our community."